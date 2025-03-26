Browns Are Reportedly Weighing Big Draft Decision

The free agency dominoes are starting to fall.

On Tuesday, the New York Giants signed veteran Russell Wilson, taking out another potential quarterback the Cleveland Browns had expressed interest in this offseason.

New York appeared to be in contention for Aaron Rodgers’ services in 2025, and this roster decision suggests that the Giants are prepared to move forward with their pair of veteran signal-callers instead of a rookie from this year’s draft.

The Giants’ signing of Wilson is a head-scratcher, especially after what analyst Josina Anderson reported after the deal was announced.

After praising Wilson’s agent for finalizing the one-year contract, Anderson revealed that she’s hearing the Browns are considering a trade for their No. 2 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“On the flip side, with Jameis Winston already on the roster at his cost & the upcoming Draft, it feels like a panic move by the Giants, especially given what I just heard today regarding one team’s current view that Cleveland sounds potentially open to trading back, per a league source,” Anderson said.

The agent getting this deal for Russell Wilson, given the market circumstances, is good work. On the flip side, with Jameis Winston already on the roster at his cost & the upcoming Draft, it feels like a panic move by the #Giants, especially given what I just heard today… https://t.co/jYIvFnnwrc — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 25, 2025

Analysts have predicted the Browns would use the second-overall pick on a quarterback, choosing from either Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.

Cleveland’s interest in Sanders may be waning, and Ward is widely viewed as the potential No. 1 pick in April.

The Browns could swap first-round picks with another franchise, trading down the board to acquire more draft capital.

With Wilson joining the Giants, the Browns’ options for a quarterback in the 2025 free agent marketplace are thinning.

Cleveland has been linked to veteran Carson Wentz as another player who could compete for the Browns’ starting job this year.

