Browns Had Meeting With Interesting DE Prospect

In Cleveland, the winds of change are blowing, with the Browns carefully mapping out their path to defensive dominance and addressing critical team needs.

The Cleveland Browns find themselves at a pivotal crossroads this offseason.

With quarterback uncertainties lingering and the draft class lacking elite signal-caller options, the team’s focus has shifted to defensive reinforcement.

More specifically, they’re eyeing a way to keep their defensive cornerstone, Myles Garrett, satisfied and strengthen their pass rush.

Enter Donovan Ezeiruaku, the Boston College EDGE rusher who’s been turning heads throughout the pre-draft process.

His recent exclusive interview with The Draft Network revealed some intriguing insights into his journey and potential NFL destination.

“I had a few formal and informal interviews at the NFL Combine. I interviewed with Tampa Bay, Houston, the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Cleveland formally. Those were a few of the formals. I had a bunch of informals as well,” Ezeiruaku shared.

The young prospect’s credentials are nothing short of impressive. Last season, he dominated the field with 16.5 sacks – the second-highest total in Division I football.

I feel like BC's Donovan Ezeiruaku wins every pass rush rep pic.twitter.com/FHAUiQgJ9p — Joe DeLeone (@joedeleone) March 13, 2025

His performance at the NFL Combine further solidified his first-round potential, showcasing elite athleticism with a blazing 6.94 3-cone and 4.19 short shuttle – the fastest times for any defensive end.

Ezeiruaku’s pass-rushing skills are a defensive coordinator’s dream. He brings a sophisticated arsenal of moves, capable of beating blockers with technical precision and maintaining exceptional balance while closing in on quarterbacks.

His run defense is equally compelling, demonstrating quick hands and strategic positioning to disengage from blocks and neutralize ball carriers.

For the Browns, Ezeiruaku represents more than just a potential draft pick.

He could be the missing piece that elevates their already talented defensive unit.

If he’s available when the Browns are on the clock, he’d seamlessly integrate into their pass-rushing rotation, providing immediate impact and long-term potential.

