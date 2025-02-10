Browns Among Worst Teams In Projected Cap Space In 2025

Things didn’t work out as planned for the Cleveland Browns in 2024.

Now, things could be even more complicated in 2025.

According to Spotrac on X, Jimmy Haslam’s team is expected to face salary cap issues next season.

They’re currently projected to be the second-worst team in terms of salary cap space.

They’re currently $27 million over the cap, trailing only the New Orleans Saints, who are a whopping $51 million over the cap.

The Deshaun Watson deal has plenty to do with that.

The quarterback’s massive cap hit has repeatedly set this team back, and they’ve received little to nothing from him on the field.

Watson is likely to miss the entire 2025 season, so there’s still a chance the team may receive some insurance relief because of this.

Nevertheless, he’s still going to be there and under contract for yet another season.

Considering that, the decision to trade Myles Garrett becomes almost a no-brainer.

Garrett’s contract isn’t a salary cap issue itself, but moving on from him would open up the door for other veterans to leave as well.

The Browns are an aging and expensive team.

They can flip Garrett’s deal and recoup several first-round draft picks to build for the future.

We’ve seen teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowls by drafting great young talent and adding great players in free agency.

You can’t do that when you’re walking the line with finances, and that’s why teams like the Browns are struggling.

