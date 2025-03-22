Hanford Dixon Has An Honest Admission About Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns fans may still be upset with defensive end Myles Garrett after the superstar publicly requested to be traded in February.

The franchise did not give in to his demands, and Garrett finally agreed to remain with the franchise by signing a record-breaking extension.

At the time, Garrett’s four-year, $160 million deal was the largest non-quarterback contract in the NFL.

It’s fitting for a player of his caliber because he continues to produce on the football field, according to Browns legend Hanford Dixon.

Dixon recognized the defensive end’s abilities during his recent podcast, admitting that the off-the-field controversy surrounding his trade request did nothing to change his opinion of Garrett’s abilities on the field.

“Every single play, a guy like Myles Garrett is never taking a play off. Speaking as a defensive back, I wish and hope that I had someone like Myles Garrett rushing the quarterback when we were playing,” Dixon said.

The Browns legend added that “no one can question” Garrett’s abilities because of the obstacles he faces every game.

Dixon said that opponents scheme ways to stop Garrett, and the defensive end will often face two or three players simultaneously blocking him.

Those double-teams have not stopped Garrett from being a record-setter.

Last year, Garrett finished the season with 47 tackles, including an NFL-best 22 tackles for loss.

He also recorded 14 sacks, making him the first player since 1982 to record 14 or more sacks in four consecutive seasons.

Garrett notched his 100th sack against the Bengals one week before turning 29, making him the youngest player to achieve that milestone.

