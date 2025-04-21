Browns Are Showing Interest In Top OT Prospect

For a 3-14 team with the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL, it’s no surprise that the Cleveland Browns still have plenty of needs on both sides of the ball, especially after they were so quiet during free agency.

Cleveland will clearly be relying heavily on a 2025 draft where they have ten selections to revamp this roster, and that includes beefing up an offensive line that gave up 66 sacks last season.

As the Browns have gone through their pre-draft evaluations, they have now shown interest in Minnesota tackle Aireontae Ersery, who, according to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, recently took pre-draft visits with 10 different teams, including the Browns.

Ersery was a three-year starter at left tackle for Minnesota, and the 6’6″ 331-pounder tested exceptionally well at the NFL Combine with a 5.01 40-yard dash and 25 reps on the bench press.

As it stands, Cleveland will be counting on Dawand Jones to take over for the departed Jedrick Wills Jr. at left tackle, but Jones is still somewhat unproven and has injury concerns after missing much of this past season with a broken leg.

Ersery made third-team All-American this past season and has been projected as high as a late first-round pick by some analysts, so if Cleveland is truly interested, he could be in play at No. 33 overall atop the second round.

The Browns’ need at quarterback is obvious, but it doesn’t matter who is taking snaps under center if the line can’t protect him, and if Cleveland saw enough during Ersery’s pre-draft workout to believe he can be a plug-and-play 10-year starter at left tackle, he’d be a fantastic selection at the top of Round 2.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals His 'Dream Draft Plan' For Browns