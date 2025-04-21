Insider Reveals His ‘Dream Draft Plan’ For Browns

The Cleveland Browns hold plenty of cards heading into the 2025 NFL Draft with ten selections, including the second overall pick, with which they can use to rebuild a roster that desperately needs a strong wave of young talent.

With so many holes on the roster, it’s anybody’s guess what this staff is going to do, but one insider recently revealed what his “dream draft” plan is for the Browns.

While speaking during an episode of The Really Big Show on ESPN Cleveland on Monday, Tony Grossi said his dream scenario is for the Browns to select Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter with the second overall pick and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe at No. 33.

“What I’m hearing right now is that Tony [Grossi]’s dream draft is Travis Hunter at (no.) 2 and Jalen Milroe at (no.) 33, is that correct?” Rizzo asked Grossi. “That is correct, sir. I have come 180 on [Jalen Milroe]. I’m willing to take him and develop him, that’s all. I think he’s tough. I think he’s got more upside than any quarterback. He’s more like Jalen Hurts than Lamar Jackson, and he’s better than Anthony Richardson,” Grossi responded.

.@TonyGrossi officially has a DREAM draft for the Browns. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/yT6XCNHqjE — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 21, 2025

Milroe has been a polarizing prospect since some have questions about his ability as a passer at the next level, but it’s easy to make the comparisons to Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts, who had similar doubts as prospects and have both panned out pretty well at the next level.

Milroe threw for 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last year at Alabama while also running for 20 more touchdowns.

Cleveland brought in Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett this offseason, but while both will have a chance to start in 2025, neither projects as a viable long-term solution.

Cleveland will likely be drafting a QB high in this draft at some point, the only questions are who it will be and how high they will be taken.

It would be tough to argue with this Hunter/Milroe outcome, and we only have to wait a few more days to see what happens.

