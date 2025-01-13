Browns Are Signing CFL Standout Defensive Tackle

The Cleveland Browns are wasting no time reshaping their roster after a disappointing 2024 season.

With both the offense and defense falling short of expectations, and star defensive end Myles Garrett publicly voicing concerns about the team’s direction, the Browns front office is already making moves for the future.

In their latest acquisition, the Browns are bringing in CFL standout Ralph Holley, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.

Holley, who shined with the Toronto Argonauts, has been turning heads north of the border with his impressive defensive play.

#Browns sign @CFL standout defensive tackle Ralph Holley @TorontoArgos per a league source over multiple #NFL offers led all interior linemen with eight sacks despite missing time with injury. Fully healthy now. One of most sought after #CFL free agents is now a Brown @KPRC2.” Wilson wrote on X.

The defensive lineman is coming off a breakout season in the CFL, where he tied for the league lead with eight sacks in 2024, despite missing several games.

Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 285 pounds, Holley made his presence felt during his time with the Argonauts.

Beyond his eight sacks, he recorded 22 tackles and forced a fumble, playing a key role in Toronto’s run to their 19th Grey Cup championship.

Before making his mark in Canada, Holley showcased his talents at Western Michigan University.

As part of the 2021 Broncos class, he put together an impressive collegiate career, amassing 138 tackles and 19.5 sacks over four seasons.

When the 2022 NFL draft came and went without his name being called, Holley found his opportunity in the CFL, where he quickly developed into a defensive force.

While the contract details are still being finalized, Holley faces the challenge of earning his spot on Cleveland’s competitive defensive line.

However, his early signing gives him valuable preparation time before training camp begins, potentially giving him an edge in his bid to make the roster.

