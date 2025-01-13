Insider Predicts Browns To Make Big Move With No.2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in an enviable position with the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL draft, and their options are nothing short of intriguing.

The potential selections include standouts like Travis Hunter, Cam Ward, and Shedeur Sanders, though there’s always room for a surprise pick that no one sees coming.

While these top prospects seem like natural choices, the Browns might have different plans in mind, especially with SNY’s NFL insider Connor Hughes hinting at some major draft-day developments.

Hughes’ 2025 NFL Mock Draft Top 10 analysis reveals a fascinating scenario: a potential blockbuster trade between the New York Giants and the Browns for the No. 3 overall pick.

With mounting pressure to secure their franchise quarterback, the Giants could be poised to make an aggressive move up the draft board.

The team’s general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll know they need to deliver, especially given ownership’s clear expectations.

The proposed trade package, as Hughes outlines it, is substantial: “New York sends Cleveland No. 3 and a third-round pick this draft, then their first-round pick next year.”

Yet the Browns’ decision isn’t straightforward. Recent news of Deshaun Watson’s Achilles setback has added complexity to their draft strategy.

If Watson’s availability for the upcoming season remains uncertain, Cleveland might prefer to hold onto their pick and select a promising quarterback like Sanders.

Nevertheless, Hughes believes the Giants’ offer could prove too attractive to pass up.

In his projection, Hughes sees the Browns, after trading down to No. 3, selecting Penn State’s EDGE Abdul Carter.

The choice makes sense – Carter dominated last season with impressive numbers, including 22 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.

While Cleveland could explore various directions with this pick, the prospect of pairing Carter with Myles Garrett could create a defensive nightmare for opposing teams.

