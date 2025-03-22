Browns Are Signing Former Buckeyes LB

The Cleveland Browns have been quiet about linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s progress over the past six months.

Although Owusu-Koramoah sustained a neck injury against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8, the extent of that injury has not been revealed.

What’s been reported about Owusu-Koramoah is the linebacker has not been cleared to practice thus far, but a timeline for his potential return to action has not been released.

The Browns have added to the intrigue surrounding their Pro Bowler’s status by signing multiple linebackers this offseason.

Cleveland’s latest addition is one that Ohio sports fans will know well thanks to the defender playing collegiately in Columbus.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot shared that Cleveland signed former Ohio State linebacker Jerome Baker to add depth at the position.

“Browns have agreed to terms with linebacker Jerome Baker, a Cleveland native and former Buckeye, source says,” Cabot said.

Baker was a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, and he spent the first six seasons of his NFL career there.

In Miami, Baker started 82 of the 94 games he played, recording 587 tackles, 24.5 sacks, 21 pass deflections, six forced fumbles, and five interceptions.

He left the Dolphins after the 2023 season, joining the Seattle Seahawks for 2024.

After playing five games for the Seahawks, Seattle traded him in October to the Tennessee Titans, and he played five more contests with the AFC South franchise last season.

Baker continues the trend for Cleveland looking to sign veteran players on bargain deals because the franchise’s salary cap is handicapped with several large contracts.

Earlier this offseason, Cleveland signed Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to a one-year deal while re-signing linebacker Devin Bush for the 2025 campaign.

