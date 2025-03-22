Jameis Winston Sends 4-Word Message After Signing With Giants

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston has an affinity for the letter “W.”

In New Orleans, the quarterback’s “Eat a W” speech quickly spread across the Internet and became a rallying cry for the Saints during his tenure.

His sports agency – Just Win Management Group – uses his initials for its logo, too.

So it wasn’t surprising after Winston signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the New York Giants on Friday that the veteran emphasized one of his favorite letters in his four-word message promoting his new home.

“Start spreading the neWs,” Winston wrote on X, adding an apple emoji.

Cleveland signed Winston in 2024, marking the first time in his collegiate or professional career that the quarterback played for a franchise outside of the South.

The Browns added Winston to provide a veteran voice for their quarterback room, and his play in relief of starter Deshaun Watson jolted the Browns’ dormant offense to life.

Fans quickly fell in love with his personality and quirky sayings.

Still, the then-30-year-old quarterback struggled to produce wins, leading to questions about whether or not he’d return to Cleveland this year.

Those questions were answered on Friday after New York offered him a contract that could pay up to $16 million in incentives over the next two years.

Winston was just 2-5 during his seven starts in Cleveland, but he’ll leave holding the franchise’s record for most passing yards in a single game.

Cleveland fans witnessed that elevating experience in the Mile High City as Winston threw for 497 yards in a 41-32 primetime loss to the Denver Broncos last season.

