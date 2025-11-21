Browns Are Working Out Former Bills Linebacker

The Cleveland Browns are quietly contemplating changes to their defensive depth, even if they don’t end up pursuing them. While the team’s defense has been its singular bright spot this season, the front office is open to making it even better.

Aaron Wilson reported that former Buffalo Bills linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo worked out for the Browns on Friday. But this isn’t the only team that he’s been linked to recently.

Ciarlo also worked out for the New England Patriots earlier this week, adding more attention and speculation to this free agent.

“Former #Bills linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo working out for #Browns today per a league source @KPRC2 previously worked out for #Patriots #Bears,” Wilson said.

Browns Explore Adding Ciarlo To An Already Strong Defense

At 24 years old, Ciarlo is a West Point graduate who has had a difficult time finding a home in the NFL. He was signed by the Buffalo Bills during the preseason as they handled multiple injuries to their team.

He was then cut toward the end of the preseason and was later signed to the practice squad in Buffalo. They then announced that he had been released in mid-October, leading to his workout with the Patriots shortly thereafter.

Ciarlo hasn’t done much on the field this season, appearing in just a single game. He is actually better known for an emotional phone call he had with his father during an episode of the HBO show Hard Knocks.

It remains to be seen what will come of this workout with Cleveland. They have had a lot of great luck with acquiring new talent for their defense this year, especially with Defensive Rookie of the Year contender Carson Schwesinger, who also plays linebacker.

The Browns might already be strong on defense, but they are always looking to improve and have more backup, and that is why they are open to working out Ciarlo and potentially other free agents.

NEXT:

Wyatt Teller Is Celebrating Special Day On Friday