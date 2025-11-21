Wyatt Teller Is Celebrating Special Day On Friday

The Cleveland Browns might not have many reasons to celebrate this year, but they are still a close group with deep bonds. That means when one player has a birthday, everyone gets excited.

On Friday morning, the Browns hopped on social media to give a special shout-out to guard Wyatt Teller. Teller is turning 31 years old, and many Cleveland fans came out to wish him a great and special day.

“Happy birthday to the pancake king, Wyatt!” the Browns’ social media team wrote.

Happy birthday to the pancake king, Wyatt! pic.twitter.com/lpORrRI4N6 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 21, 2025

Teller A Key Veteran And Team Leader

Teller has been with the Browns since arriving from the Buffalo Bills in a 2019 trade and has become very comfortable in Ohio. He has started a family and planted his flag, with no desire to leave any time soon.

However, earlier this season, Teller was at the center of a lot of trade speculation, and there were countless questions about his future with the Browns. Because Teller is in the final year of his contract, he seemed like someone who could be sent to another team for a decent return.

In the end, general manager Andrew Berry decided to keep him, which surely makes Teller and his family happy. He has publicly stated that he would love to retire as a Brown, and now he is one step closer to making that happen.

The team’s offense definitely needs some serious help, and it may get it in the offseason. At this point, Teller is a proven and beloved vet for the Browns, so if the team acquires more talent for their offensive line, he could be part of the welcoming party that brings them in and makes them feel comfortable.

Teller is obviously an important part of this team’s culture, which is why so many people are happy to celebrate him on his birthday.

NEXT:

Browns Coach Tabbed As 2026 Head Coaching Candidate