Browns Are Working Out Notable Defensive Lineman On Friday

The Cleveland Browns have had banged-up offensive and defensive lines for much of this season, particularly at defensive tackle, where Mike Hall and Maurice Hurst have been out of the lineup for an extended time.

While the offensive line has performed better since it has gotten healthier and since Jameis Winston took over as quarterback, there is still room for needed depth on D-line, which is why the team is working out one notable lineman on Friday.

KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson shared on X that the Browns are working out defensive lineman Ralph Holley, who is coming off an 8-sack season for the Toronto Argonauts while winning the CFL’s Grey Cup.

Holley played his college ball at Western Michigan and posted 19.5 sacks for the university before going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft and signing with the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL.

He played one season with the Stars and barely saw the field before signing with the Argonauts.

After another unexceptional season, he finally saw extended playing time in 2024 and appeared in all 16 regular-season games, with 12 starts.

At 25 years old, he is now looking to crack an NFL roster once again, and it would be an inspiring story if he were able to secure a contract with the Browns.

Cleveland’s playoff hopes are gone with a 3-9 record, and the team simply needs to build momentum heading into the offseason.

It’s nice that the Browns are still looking for talent anywhere they can find it, and maybe Holley can provide a spark.

