Friday, December 6, 2024
Mike Golic Predicts Winner Of Browns, Steelers Game

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Sports media personality Mike Golic attends the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 12, 2016 in New York City.
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

 

The Browns earned a surprising 24-19 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers just over two weeks ago, and Cleveland will attempt to complete the season sweep on Sunday for the first time since 1988.

To do so, the Browns will need to figure out Pittsburgh’s top-tier defense, one that ranks among the top six in both total yards allowed per game and rushing yards per contest.

Analyst Mike Golic believes that Cleveland will struggle with that defense in the rematch this Sunday as he announced which team he thought would win this week.

“If Pittsburgh is getting their full complement of Herbig, Highsmith, and Watt as edge rushers, that’s going to be a problem for Cleveland … I definitely like Pittsburgh in this one,” Golic said.

Golic said he believes the Browns’ offensive game plan will be based on veteran quarterback Jameis Winston’s arm.

“What we know is that Jameis Winston will throw the ball downfield. He has thrown nine touchdowns throwing the ball downfield, fourth-most; but he has five interceptions, which is the most,” Golic added.

The analyst said that Pittsburgh’s defense will do well against throws that go beyond 10 yards from the line of scrimmage.

Golic also said that Winston would not change his quarterback style, and despite projected sloppy conditions, Pittsburgh could capitalize on those long throws this time.

Winston is coming off a Monday night contest where he set a franchise record with 497 passing yards in a loss to the Denver Broncos.

