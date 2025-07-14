Browns Nation

Monday, July 14, 2025
Browns’ Backfield Plans Could Take A Big Turn

Yagya Bhargava
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ running back situation has taken an unexpected turn following recent developments that could reshape their backfield hierarchy.

What seemed like a settled depth chart has suddenly opened new opportunities, with one rookie potentially benefiting from circumstances beyond his control.

Quinshon Judkins, once viewed as Nick Chubb’s natural successor, now faces domestic violence charges that threaten to derail his rookie campaign.

The legal situation has cast doubt over his availability and created uncertainty around Cleveland’s rushing attack plans.

Enter Dylan Sampson, the Browns’ 126th overall pick out of Tennessee, who has quietly gained momentum during early team activities.

“At least the Browns drafted a second rookie RB in Dylan Sampson, doesn’t look like Quinshon Judkins is gonna work out,” NFL Insider John Frascella wrote.

The compact back has already begun turning heads with his showings at OTAs and minicamp, displaying the traits that made him a standout college performer.

Sampson’s 5’8″, 200-pound frame houses explosive quickness and excellent vision that translated into impressive college production.

He capped his final season with 1,491 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns while earning SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors.

His ability to break tackles and gain tough yards after contact has drawn early comparisons to former Browns back Kareem Hunt.

The Tennessee product brings versatility beyond just ground game contributions. He demonstrated receiving skills in college and has shown adaptability during early practices, taking reps in the slot and contributing on third downs.

Running backs coach Duce Staley has praised his willingness to embrace different roles within the offense.

With Judkins’ status uncertain, Sampson’s role could expand significantly sooner than anticipated.

His skill set appears well-suited for the Browns’ renewed commitment to their wide-zone scheme, potentially making him a perfect match for their offensive philosophy.

