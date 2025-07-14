Early Favorite Emerging In Browns’ QB Battle

The Cleveland Browns have four potential starting quarterbacks right now.

Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean they have four potential stars.

Most signs point to their quarterback of the future not even being in the league, and they could be back to the drawing board again next offseason.

But if the team is serious about competing at a high level early on, they should probably roll with the most experienced quarterback.

That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to hear that Joe Flacco is currently the favorite to get the nod in Week 1:

“I think if you ask these fans right now who they want starting week one, it would be a resounding win for Joe Flacco,” Browns beat reporter Ashley Bastock observed. “I really do.”

Flacco gave the Browns their best quarterback play in a very long time.

He’s already familiar with Kevin Stefanski’s offense, so he can essentially get a jump start.

Then again, rolling with Flacco clearly isn’t in the team’s best interests for the future.

The Browns already know what they’re getting from him, and chances are that he’s not going to be better; if anything, he’s going to be worse because of his age.

Even if that weren’t the case, he’s not likely to play in the league for much longer.

As such, the Browns might be better off trying to figure out whether one of their young quarterbacks has what it takes to be their guy going forward.

They also need to figure out whether it’s worth rolling into this season with four signal-callers on the 53-man roster or if they should try to trade one before the start of the campaign.

