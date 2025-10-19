Browns Being Connected To 3 QB Prospects

The Cleveland Browns are sitting at 1-5 heading into a matchup with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and while the record shouldn’t surprise a lot of people given how tough the schedule has been through six weeks, the main takeaway thus far is that it’s still unclear if this organization’s next franchise quarterback is on the roster already.

Third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel has only had two starts so far, but with a pair of first-round picks in next year’s draft, it’s entirely possible that the Browns could be quarterback hunting in 2026.

Bleacher Report’s NFL Draft Scouting Department compiled a list of each team’s top draft needs ahead of the 2025 trade deadline, and they linked three big names to the Browns.

Fernando Mendoza, Dante Moore, and Ty Simpson were mentioned as great scheme fits for the Browns.

“Dillon Gabriel has struggled, the club doesn’t seem interested in playing Shedeur Sanders and the conversation around the 2026 QB class has shifted dramatically. Names such as Drew Allar, Cade Klubnik and Arch Manning have dropped and players like Dante Moore and Ty Simpson have played themselves into the discourse. Mendoza’s processing, accuracy and arm would make him a quality fit in Cleveland who could move them past their historic quarterback woes,” BR NFL Draft Scouting Dept wrote.

Drew Allar and Cade Klubnik were projected top-10 picks prior to this season, but both could have played themselves out of the first round entirely after each got off to slow starts, while Allar went out for the season with an injury.

Arch Manning also got off to a slow start and is looking like he’ll stay at Texas for at least another year, which will leave the Browns sifting through the rest of the class for their next potential franchise guy.

Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore have been excellent thus far and could be playing themselves into being the first two picks in the draft, but it’s still far too early to project that far ahead.

This team invested a lot into Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, and the team needs to get an extended look at them before deciding what the next move is this offseason.

