Browns Urged To Draft Ohio State Playmaker

The Cleveland Browns invested a lot of draft capital into their offense in the 2025 draft, bringing in a pair of rookie quarterbacks in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, a pair of running backs in Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, and an exciting third-round tight end in Harold Fannin Jr.

While the rookie class has shown plenty of promise, it’s clear there are still areas of improvement on offense, particularly at wide receiver, where the group has struggled with drops and getting open.

Because of Cleveland’s lackluster production at WR, analyst Mac Blank shared on X how he likes the idea of Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate coming to the team in the 2026 draft, citing his ability to win jump balls in double coverage.

Pro’s of having a 6’3 WR like Carnell Tate- he wins jump balls even in double coverage Hopefully the #Browns are taking notes

pic.twitter.com/jNhwVcb62Z — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) October 18, 2025

It’s clear that, regardless of who is under center in this offense, they could use some more help, especially with starting No. 2 receiver Cedric Tillman on IR due to a hamstring injury.

Jerry Jeudy has also had his struggles, and there are questions about whether he truly is a WR1.

There are reasons to be excited about youngsters such as Isaiah Bond, Gage Larvadain, and Jamari Thrash, but a proven potential game-breaker like Tate could add a whole new element to this offense.

Tate has 34 catches for 587 yards and six touchdowns through seven games for the top-ranked defending national champions, and he has stepped into a larger role this season for Ohio State after Emeka Egbuka departed for the NFL.

With a pair of first-rounders in next year’s draft, the Browns would be wise to consider a playmaker like Tate with one of them.

