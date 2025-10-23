Browns Being Connected To Trade With Raiders

The Cleveland Browns’ offensive line needs an overhaul.

Even if it gets its act together this season, the Browns still need to add talent for the future.

With that in mind, it’s not a surprise to see them in rumors involving young offensive linemen as the NFL trade deadline approaches.

According to Bleacher Report analyst Kristopher Knox, the Browns are a potential suitor for one lineman in particular.

“The Las Vegas Raiders appear to be as low as ever on offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson. After refusing to play the 22-year-old at center early in the season and forcing him to battle for a starting job, head coach Pete Carroll benched the 2024 second-round pick during Sunday’s blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. While his early 2025 campaign hasn’t made a positive impact on Powers-Johnson’s trade value, his draft pedigree, college production and rookie tape are hard to ignore. He’s shown flashes of potential, though inconsistently, in Las Vegas. If they can’t find a spot for Powers-Johnson in the starting lineup, they should be willing to flip him for a pick or player they’ll actually use,” Knox wrote.

Powers-Johnson can play center and guard, and that could be useful for Cleveland next season, as veterans Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio might all be gone.

This early in his career, Powers-Johnson may only need playing time to prove that he belongs in the NFL, and given the way the Raiders’ head coach seems to feel about him, he may not be costly to trade for.

The Browns can have him backing up their veterans while becoming familiar with their blocking schemes.

They can develop him without having to rush him into action and have him ready to fill a position in 2026.

According to multiple reports, Cleveland is going to be a buyer, not a seller, at the deadline and wants to add players who can be here for years to come.

Powers-Johnson fits that mold, and if the Raiders are ready to give up on him already, the Browns could be interested.

