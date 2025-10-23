Insider Says Browns Could Make Surprise Trade Deadline Move

The Cleveland Browns have a tough game ahead, as they will face the red-hot New England Patriots on the road in Week 8.

As such, the expectation is that they will suffer their sixth loss of the season.

That would put them in a more likely position to be sellers at the upcoming NFL trade deadline.

However, that may not be the case.

In fact, according to insider Mary Kay Cabot, it will be the opposite.

“The Browns will be more so buyers at the trade deadline for maybe not huge name guys but guys they can have over a number of years, if they can find a couple of Tyson Campbell pickups,” Cabot said.

The Browns may look to make similar deals to the one that landed Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for pending free agent Greg Newsome II, as they want players who are under contract and can be part of their future.

Notably, that doesn’t sound like a team that’s about to fire its general manager.

Andrew Berry has been a major subject of debate for years now, and some have claimed that this would be his final season.

But after watching the Browns strike gold with an impressive NFL Draft class, that may not be the case.

Not many losing teams would eagerly acquire more players and add to their payroll, especially with a crucial offseason on the horizon.

Then again, the Browns have a somewhat more forgiving schedule coming up, and they seem to have confidence that this group of players under this coaching staff can make a late run at the playoffs.

