Browns Being Linked To 5 RB Prospects In 2025 Draft

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of needs on both sides of the ball on the heels of an abysmal 3-14 season, which was largely thanks to having the league’s lowest-scoring offense at just 15.2 points per game.

One of the biggest areas of need is at running back, where Nick Chubb is still a free agent and the Browns haven’t made any moves in free agency to make up for it, which is why they are being linked to five prospects in the 2025 draft, where they have ten picks to use to solve this problem.

Cleveland.com’s Tim Bielik recently wrote an article touching on the 2025 running back class, and he linked the Browns to five of the best backs in the class, including Ashton Jeanty, TreVeyon Henderson, Omarion Hampton, Quinshon Judkins, and Kaleb Johnson.

“The Browns need to add at least one, maybe even two running backs because as much as fixing quarterback needs to be a priority, so does rebuilding the run game. In their case, that needs to come from fresh legs at running back,” Bielik said.

The link to Jeanty is strange since there is no way he’s in play at the No. 2 pick unless the Browns trade down.

The others would make plenty of sense, with Henderson, Hampton, and Judkins serving as intriguing options at the top of the second round.

Henderson and Judkins dominated for Ohio State just down the road and would immediately add a new explosive element to an offense that sorely needed it.

The other big question is which quarterback any of these guys would be taking handoffs from.

The Browns still have just Kenny Pickett and an injured Deshaun Watson on the roster, and it’s looking like they are leaning against going with a quarterback at No. 2 overall.

