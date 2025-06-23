Browns Being Linked To Potential Trade For Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns had a very intriguing 2025 NFL Draft, but they didn’t make any big trades or signings in free agency as the team continues to deal with some financial restrictions due to the Deshaun Watson contract.

However, there is still a good amount of time remaining in the offseason if the Browns want to make things interesting, which is notable since the team was just named a “potential suitor” for one Atlanta Falcons veteran.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently wrote an article touching on recent trade rumors around the league, and he mentioned the Browns as a team that could get involved in the Kyle Pitts market.

“The Cleveland Browns may also want to kick the tires on [Kyle] Pitts. They’ve shown a willingness to add promising players who have underwhelmed before—they traded for Jerry Jeudy last offseason—and could view Pitts as a potential long-term contributor,” Knox wrote. “Cleveland did just draft Harold Fannin Jr. in Round 3, but David Njoku is entering the final year of his contract.”

Pitts hasn’t quite lived up to the billing of a fourth overall pick, but the talent is still obvious to anybody who watches Falcons games, and if this is David Njoku’s last year in Cleveland, Pitts would be an exciting young heir.

Pitts is somehow still only 24 and has played all 17 games in three of his four seasons in the NFL, collecting 2,651 yards and ten touchdowns in his career thus far.

Rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. could have a role right away, given how polished he is as a receiving threat, and the idea of him and Pitts playing alongside one another in the same offense would give Kevin Stefanski two versatile weapons to work with.

The likelihood of this happening while Njoku is on the roster is minimal, and there’s always the possibility Cleveland re-signs Njoku anyway.

At this time, it’s best to appreciate how great Njoku has been and get excited about what he and Fannin can do together, but any team that potentially lands Kyle Pitts would certainly be grinning ear to ear.

