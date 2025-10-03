Browns Being Linked To Potential Trade With Dolphins

The Cleveland Browns can still save this season.

It’s not too late, and with a somewhat more forgiving schedule waiting for them when they head back to the U.S., they could be looking at adding more pieces to their roster.

With that in mind, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report has them connected to yet another pass rusher.

In his latest column, he named the Browns as a potential suitor for Miami Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips:

“Jaelan Phillips also made his presence felt against the Jets on Thursday night, notching a big fumble recovery to help the Miami Dolphins pick up their first win of the year. The Dolphins may not be overly interested in moving him while they still believe they can contend. After all, he is part of an impressive edge rotation that also includes Zach Sieler, Bradley Chubb, Matthew Judon and Chop Robinson. Phillips may not have a huge place in Miami’s long-term plans, though—he’s playing on the fifth-year option now—because injuries have impacted his last two campaigns. He did record 22 sacks over his first 42 games, and he should interest teams looking for a younger pass-rusher in whom to invest. The Dolphins should see if they can flip him to a team with a receiver to spare,” Knox wrote

This makes perfect sense for all parties involved.

While the Dolphins have the same record as the Browns, their division isn’t as wide-open as the AFC North.

More than that, the Browns might be a quarterback away from getting back on track, whereas the Dolphins don’t have any suitable replacements for the ever-struggling Tua Tagovailoa.

Head coach Mike McDaniel and GM Chris Grier reportedly entered the season on the hot seat, and they might not survive another loss.

To add insult to injury – literally – star wide receiver Tyreek Hill just suffered a season-ending injury, only making the picture look much more grim.

Granted, the Browns already have more than enough firepower on defense, but even good things can get better.

Pairing a proven veteran star like Phillips with a rising youngster like Carson Schwesinger is a mouth-watering thought for Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

The Dolphins, on the other hand, would get some much-needed draft assets to kick off their long-overdue rebuilding process.

NEXT:

Browns Rookie Earns Major Early-Season Recognition