Browns Nation

Login / Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, December 12, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns’ ‘Best-Case Scenario’ Explained By Team Analyst

Browns’ ‘Best-Case Scenario’ Explained By Team Analyst

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns’ ‘Best-Case Scenario’ Explained By Team Analyst
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Everyone is wondering what the Cleveland Browns will do in the draft and how that will affect the players they have now. Obviously, if the Browns pursue a new quarterback, that means Shedeur Sanders’ future with Cleveland is murky at best.

But that isn’t the route they should take, according to a Browns analyst.

Speaking to 92.3 The Fan, Nathan Zegura laid out the best-case scenario for the Browns, suggesting they keep Sanders as the starting QB and focus their attention elsewhere in the draft.

“The best case scenario is that Shedeur Sanders continues to show improvement, wins 1 or 2 of these games, and give this kid a full offseason. You can go draft a Carnell Tate, draft a OT. You can turn this around pretty quickly,” Zegura said.

This echoes the sentiment of many Browns fans, who feel that Sanders is just getting started. Many want to see more of him and are hoping that he is given the chance to continue his run as the team’s starting quarterback next year.

In fact, a lot of people believe the Browns would be in a better position right now had Sanders been granted a starting role earlier in the year. It may not have solved all of their problems, but it could have helped.

Plus, that would have given the Browns a chance to see more of Sanders and decide if he has what it takes to be their starter moving forward. Then, they could have solidified a draft approach that didn’t focus on a QB but another player, such as Carnell Tate out of Ohio State.

Zegura and others feel that Sanders hasn’t been given enough time and deserves to keep his position all the way into next season.

There is a belief that this would give the Browns more options in the draft and could get this team back on track in a short amount of time.

NEXT:  Insider Predicts Big Shakeup With Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Cleveland Browns helmet
7 Browns Players Ruled Out For Bears Game
CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 07: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field on December 07, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Colin Cowherd Drops Eye-Opening Assessment Of Shedeur Sanders
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 16: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during warmups before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 16, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona.
George Kittle Raves About Browns Rookie
Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam watch drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 25, 2019, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.
Insider Predicts Big Shakeup With Browns
CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 07: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field on December 07, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Coach Makes Eye-Opening Statement About Myles Garrett
BEREA, OHIO - JUNE 10: Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees of the Cleveland Browns directs a drill during Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 10, 2025 in Berea, Ohio.
Tommy Rees Is Making Big Impression Among Browns Coaches
Brandon Marcus
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Brandon Marcus
Contributor at Browns Nation
Brandon has been enjoying sports since before he knew his ABCs. A product of too many comic books and cartoons, he finds [...]

Browns Nation