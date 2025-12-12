Browns’ ‘Best-Case Scenario’ Explained By Team Analyst

Everyone is wondering what the Cleveland Browns will do in the draft and how that will affect the players they have now. Obviously, if the Browns pursue a new quarterback, that means Shedeur Sanders’ future with Cleveland is murky at best.

But that isn’t the route they should take, according to a Browns analyst.

Speaking to 92.3 The Fan, Nathan Zegura laid out the best-case scenario for the Browns, suggesting they keep Sanders as the starting QB and focus their attention elsewhere in the draft.

“The best case scenario is that Shedeur Sanders continues to show improvement, wins 1 or 2 of these games, and give this kid a full offseason. You can go draft a Carnell Tate, draft a OT. You can turn this around pretty quickly,” Zegura said.

This echoes the sentiment of many Browns fans, who feel that Sanders is just getting started. Many want to see more of him and are hoping that he is given the chance to continue his run as the team’s starting quarterback next year.

In fact, a lot of people believe the Browns would be in a better position right now had Sanders been granted a starting role earlier in the year. It may not have solved all of their problems, but it could have helped.

Plus, that would have given the Browns a chance to see more of Sanders and decide if he has what it takes to be their starter moving forward. Then, they could have solidified a draft approach that didn’t focus on a QB but another player, such as Carnell Tate out of Ohio State.

Zegura and others feel that Sanders hasn’t been given enough time and deserves to keep his position all the way into next season.

There is a belief that this would give the Browns more options in the draft and could get this team back on track in a short amount of time.

