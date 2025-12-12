Browns Nation

Friday, December 12, 2025
Insider Predicts Big Shakeup With Browns

Brandon Marcus
By
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns are facing one of their most significant offseasons ever after the season concludes.  Not only might there be significant roster changes, but the team could see a big shakeup when it comes to the front office and coaching staff.

There are major question marks around head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry. For months now, people have wondered what is next for these two, and a trusted Browns insider just revealed a bit of important information.

Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi said that it’s unlikely everyone stays with the Browns, and a substantial staffing change is possible.

“I think everybody stays is the longest shot,” Grossi said, before agreeing that a “house clean” is right behind that in terms of probability.

To complicate matters even more, Grossi then said he views Stefanski and Berry as a package deal, and if one comes back, they both likely will. Similarly, if one is fired, the other will likely go.

This doesn’t add much clarity to the Browns fanbase because it means that no one is sure of what’s going to happen. The team’s ownership will make this choice, likely in secret, and probably won’t leak a ton of information before that happens.

In other words, everything is still up in the air, and things could go in any direction. Losing both Stefanski and Berry would require a huge undertaking when it comes to replacing them, but keeping them might leave fans on edge and nervous about how well the team will perform next year.

Grossi seems sure that something is going to happen this offseason. The Browns are well aware of how poorly they have performed, and they don’t want another season like this one next year, but there remains a lot of uncertainty about which direction they will take.

Browns Nation