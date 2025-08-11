Browns Nation

Monday, August 11, 2025
Browns Announce Surprising Roster Decision With Luke Floriea

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

 

One of the biggest storylines of the Cleveland Browns’ preseason has come to a sudden end.

Rookie WR Luke Floriea, who had been turning plenty of heads throughout training camp and in the preseason, will no longer be in the mix.

According to a report by Camryn Justice, the Browns have chosen to waive him with an injury designation.

He left the preseason opener vs. the Carolina Panthers with a hamstring injury, and, according to Kevin Stefanski, it’s a ‘serious’ injury.

The head coach didn’t offer many more details about his status, but the fact that they’ve chosen to part ways with him when he was a legitimate candidate for a spot on the 53-man roster is both telling and worrisome.

Floriea made a strong one-handed catch down the sideline in the preseason opener, showing his craftiness.

The undrafted rookie out of Kent State was making a strong case for himself.

The Browns don’t have a lot of talent at wide receiver, and despite being undersized, he impressed everybody with his toughness and work ethic.

The Browns could still bring him back this season.

This was a devastating turn of events for a young, hard-working player who was quickly becoming a fan favorite.

On top of that, it leaves the Browns with even fewer options to solve their woes in the pass-catching department.

