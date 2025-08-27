Browns Nation

Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Browns Bring Back A Familiar Name At Quarterback

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns continue building quarterback depth as the season opener approaches.

Teams across the league prioritize having experienced options ready when injuries strike or roster changes create unexpected gaps.

The Browns made their latest move to address that need in the quarterback room by bringing back a familiar face to their practice squad.

“Browns have signed QB Bailey Zappe to the practice squad. He started Week 18 for the Browns last year,” Mary Kay Cabot wrote.

Zappe returns to Cleveland after the Kansas City Chiefs waived him during final roster cuts.

The Browns originally signed him off Kansas City’s practice squad in 2024 when Deshaun Watson suffered his season-ending Achilles injury.

His lone start for Cleveland came in Week 18, where he completed 16 of 31 passes for 170 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

The performance showcased both his capability and areas for improvement as a backup option.

The 2022 fourth-round pick by New England has bounced between the Patriots, Browns, and Chiefs during his career.

Through nine NFL starts, he maintains a completion rate just above 62 percent with 12 touchdowns against 14 interceptions.

Cleveland’s quarterback room has undergone significant changes this offseason. The team traded Kenny Pickett and released Tyler Huntley, leaving Joe Flacco, rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders on the active roster.

Watson remains on the reserve/PUP list with no clear timeline for his return.

Zappe provides the Browns with a known quantity who understands their system. His previous experience in Cleveland makes him a logical choice for practice squad insurance.

Should injuries or performance issues arise, the team can elevate him without the learning curve that comes with bringing in an outside quarterback.

Browns Nation