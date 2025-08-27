Adin Huntington Worked Out With Browns Star In Offseason

The Cleveland Browns are trusting unproven players to get the job done this season.

They will carry six undrafted free agents on their 53-man roster.

Notably, that includes Adin Huntington, a defensive tackle who can also play defensive end and make an impact on special teams.

At 6-foot-1 and 281 pounds, he’s one of the most athletic players on the team, and it seems like he already has Myles Garrett’s stamp of approval.

According to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, the former Defensive Player of the Year worked out with Huntington this offseason.

“Huntington said Myles Garrett told him where they were working out and invited him. Huntington stayed at Garrett’s house and spent 3 weeks training in Dallas, which he said got him out of his comfort zone and allowed him to see how he measured against the league’s best pass rushers,” Oyefusi wrote on X.

Garrett liked what he saw in the rookie, and so did the team.

Huntington played for three college programs, spending time with Kent State, Louisiana-Monroe and Tulane.

He had 15.5 sacks in 47 college games, with a single-season high of 8.5.

He didn’t get to play much at Tulane because of its deep rotation of defensive linemen, and that prevented him from standing out from the rest of the pack.

Yet, after watching him run a 4.64-second 40-yard dash and log a 38-inch vertical jump, the Browns were intrigued by his potential.

Huntington looked the part during training camp, excelling alongside second-round linebacker Carson Schwesinger during the preseason.

It might be a while before Huntington makes an impact, but his ability to line up at multiple spots should come in handy.

