Browns Called Out For ‘Clown Show’ Performance On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns have regularly found creative ways to lose games. They’re always quick to let down their stellar defense, but Week 10 against the New York Jets may have been a new low.

The Browns gave up back-to-back touchdowns on special teams. The first was on a kickoff return after taking the lead, and the second was on a punt return.

With that in mind, analyst Ken Carman put special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone on blast and called out the “clown show” performance.

“When you have a punt return TD and a kick return TD right after you score, what more do we need? That’s unbelievable. There’s so many things that are absolutely believable because it’s the Browns, that was a new one. Because his name is Bubba and he played for the Browns, we were excited about this. Please, anybody, take this clown show away from here,” Carman said.

The Browns’ defense held the Jets to 13 points. Justin Fields didn’t even throw for 60 yards, and they still found a way to lose.

Ventrone was supposed to be much more than a former Browns player, arriving on staff as a special teams guru. Yet, they have rarely gotten much going with that unit, with no explosive returns, massive blunders with kickers, constant penalties, and now this.

Cleveland rarely parts with assistant coaches midway through the season, but there’s reason to question if Ventrone should keep his job after this result. It may also send the wrong message about accountability and taking ownership of mistakes.

The Browns were favorites on the road against a Jets team that waved the white flag at the NFL trade deadline. Instead, they gave fans another display of incompetence and made the wrong kind of history in a loss that will sting for a while.

