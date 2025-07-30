Browns Called Out In Latest Power Rankings

The Cleveland Browns are looking to bounce back after a tough season.

They likely have a better roster than they did last year, and, by most measures, should win more games.

However, analyst Ralph Vacchiano said their complicated quarterback situation isn’t a good omen for this season, which is why he ranked the Browns as the worst team in the NFL in his latest power rankings.

“There’s an old saying that if you have two quarterbacks, you have none. But what about when you have four? Or maybe five? That’s the mess the Browns created this offseason when they brought back 40-year-old Joe Flacco, traded for Kenny Pickett, and drafted Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the middle rounds. Oh, and Deshaun Watson thinks he’s coming back too. None of that really helps the NFL’s lowest-scoring team last year (15.2 points per game), who open the season atop the Arch Manning Watch charts. They’ll stay there too, unless one of their many QBs emerges to shock the world,” Vacchiano wrote.

It’s hard to look at their roster and say that the Browns are No. 32 in the league.

They have arguably the best pass-rusher in the game, one of the best cornerbacks, a promising interior defender, and talent on both sides of the ball.

Granted, the quarterback conundrum is far from ideal, and subpar play at the position can doom even the most talented team, but it may turn out better than what some other teams are dealing with.

If anything, it feels like the Browns are getting this label because of their recent reputation.

That wouldn’t be the case when talking about the Dallas Cowboys, for example.

The Browns might not be a Super Bowl-caliber team, and perhaps they won’t make the playoffs.

But to think that they will be the worst team in the league with this roster feels like a lazy take.

