Browns CB Enters Make-Or-Break Season

The 2024 NFL season for the Cleveland Browns went about as poorly as it could have, which has set the stage for a pivotal 2025 campaign that will require the team to show signs of a turnaround and that this rebuild is on the right track.

After having the worst scoring offense in the NFL last year, it will be important for the defense to step up, with one player entering a particularly pivotal year.

Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com recently wrote about the pressing questions the Browns have to answer, one of which is Greg Newsome II possibly becoming a free agent.

“This season represents an opportunity for Newsome to set up his 2026 free agency, whether it involves re-signing in Cleveland or going elsewhere. Emerson had some struggles last season and, while it’s safe to assume status quo will reign to start the year, Newsome will have chances to work outside and inside. Teams are always looking for cornerbacks, so there will be a job for Newsome next season. How he performs this season could determine whether it’s a big-money opportunity or just a chance to find a new fit elsewhere,” Labbe wrote.

Newsome took a bit of a step back last season in a reduced role, posting a career-low 27 combined tackles with one interception in 13 games, and he likely won’t have a bigger role as long as Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson Jr. are on the roster.

A first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Newsome recently turned 25, so other NFL teams likely will be intrigued by his untapped potential and age, and the Browns may have competition for his services.

The best thing that could happen for Newsome’s free agent value would be him pushing his way into more snaps by outperforming Emerson, which isn’t out of the realm of possibilities.

The Browns need players to step up on defense and help put last season behind them, and Newsome is certainly one who has something to prove.

