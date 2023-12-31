Browns Nation

Browns CB Greg Newsome II Praises Notable Lions Rookie

By

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Detroit Lions have several notable rookies on their roster that have helped propel them to clinch their first division title in years.

In addition to breakout rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, the Lions also have young studs on the defensive side of the football.

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II took to Twitter to share his opinion of one of these rookies (via Greg Newsome II on Twitter.)

The Branch that Newsome and Darius Slay are referring to is Brian Branch.

He’s a rookie safety out of Alabama who ended up getting selected by the Lions midway through the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft at pick No. 45.

If teams had known the type of rookie campaign he would have, there’s no doubt that he would have gone much sooner.

Thus far, Branch has 73 total tackles, including 49 solos to go along with a sack, a forced fumble, three interceptions, and 12 passes defended.

Branch also returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown in the first game of his NFL career in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

He, along with fellow young defender Aidan Hutchinson, is largely to thank for the Lions’ success on defense this year.

In last night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, for example, Branch led the team with two passes defended, while Hutchinson collected three sacks.

While it’s still early in Branch’s career, he’s certainly looking like a steal for the Lions.

The fact that his fellow defensive backs, including Newsome and Slay, are heaping praises on the rookie’s head should tell you all you need to know about how Branch is playing and the potential he possesses.

