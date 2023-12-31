Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Shares Thoughts On ‘Incredible’ Performance From Browns WR

Kevin Stefanski Shares Thoughts On ‘Incredible’ Performance From Browns WR

By

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

In their Week 16 matchup against the Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper set a franchise record for receiving yards in a game with 265.

He also tallied 11 catches and two touchdowns on the game, along with two catches of 50-plus yards.

Following the game, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had a few words to describe Cooper’s “incredible” performance on Sunday (via Cleveland Browns on YouTube.)

“It was a pretty incredible individual effort … and one for the record books … it was incredible to see the variety of reps he ran in the game.”

 

Stefanski also mentioned that whether it was quick routes, deep ones, or routes across the middle, Cooper ran each one to perfection, and Joe Flacco was able to find him.

It was largely due to the individual effort by Cooper that the Browns were able to come away with a big win against the Texans.

However, while Cooper was the hero last Sunday, it was Njoku’s turn to shine this past Thursday night as he helped the Browns clinch their first playoff spot since 2020.

As we all know, however, the only way a pass catcher can have an outstanding game is if they have someone reliable to throw them the ball.

Although he’s the fourth quarterback on the season for the Browns and has been with the team for less than two months, Flacco has been the reliable passer that Cooper, Njoku, and others have needed to shine.

He’s the common denominator linking both Cooper and Njoku’s legendary performances, and he has consistently elevated everyone around him.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

David Njoku Sounds Off On Analyst That Doubted The Browns

21 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Ronnie Hickman #33 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates an interception in the first half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says 1 Injured Browns Defender Could Return For The Playoffs

21 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Quarterback Joe Flacco #15 looks on in the first half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Flacco Reached Another Milestone In Win Over Jets

21 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Elijah Moore #8 celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Injury Update On Elijah Moore

22 hours ago

cleveland browns helmet

Cavs Fans Had Special Gesture With Browns Star

24 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Sends Strong Message About The Browns

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns players

ESPN reporter issues a warning about Browns players

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Claps Back At Analyst Who Predicted Browns Losing Record

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Craig Carton Notes Major Factor That Makes Browns QB Joe Flacco 'Special'

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Analyst Apologizes For Bad Browns Projection Before 2023 Season

2 days ago

Former NFL star J.J. Watt

Former NFL Superstar Criticizes NFL Teams For Passing On Browns QB Joe Flacco

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Emulates Legendary QB With Recent Run

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Studs And Duds From The Browns Win Over The Jets In Week 17

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Notes How Different Amari Cooper Has Been In Browns Uniform

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Elevate 2 Players Ahead Of Jets Matchup On Thursday

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns QB Joe Flacco Has As Many Passing TDs This Season As His Former Team

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Special Guest Helped Browns WR Amari Cooper Celebrate Recent Honor

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Status Of Browns WR 'Up In The Air' For Jets Game On Thursday

3 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Week 17 Game Prediction: Browns vs. Jets

3 days ago

Joe Flacco (8)

Insider Details Playoff-Clinching Scenario For Browns

4 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

PFF Notes How Amari Cooper's Performance Was Record-Breaking

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Still Holds Bragging Rights Against The Ravens

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Craig Carton Makes A Bold Statement About Browns QB Joe Flacco

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns punter Matt Haack

Browns Sign Special Teams Player Ahead of Jets Game

5 days ago

David Njoku Sounds Off On Analyst That Doubted The Browns

No more pages to load