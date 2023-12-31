Kevin Stefanski Shares Thoughts On ‘Incredible’ Performance From Browns WR

In their Week 16 matchup against the Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper set a franchise record for receiving yards in a game with 265.

He also tallied 11 catches and two touchdowns on the game, along with two catches of 50-plus yards.

Following the game, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had a few words to describe Cooper’s “incredible” performance on Sunday (via Cleveland Browns on YouTube.)

“It was a pretty incredible individual effort … and one for the record books … it was incredible to see the variety of reps he ran in the game.”

Stefanski also mentioned that whether it was quick routes, deep ones, or routes across the middle, Cooper ran each one to perfection, and Joe Flacco was able to find him.

It was largely due to the individual effort by Cooper that the Browns were able to come away with a big win against the Texans.

However, while Cooper was the hero last Sunday, it was Njoku’s turn to shine this past Thursday night as he helped the Browns clinch their first playoff spot since 2020.

As we all know, however, the only way a pass catcher can have an outstanding game is if they have someone reliable to throw them the ball.

Although he’s the fourth quarterback on the season for the Browns and has been with the team for less than two months, Flacco has been the reliable passer that Cooper, Njoku, and others have needed to shine.

He’s the common denominator linking both Cooper and Njoku’s legendary performances, and he has consistently elevated everyone around him.