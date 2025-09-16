Browns Coach Being Linked To Major College Job

It’s only two weeks into the NFL season, but the Cleveland Browns could lose one of their top assistant coaches.

After UCLA fired head coach DeShaun Foster, the program might look at the pros for some help.

According to ESPN, Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees could be on the shortlist to get the job.

“He was born in Los Angeles and has ties to the UCLA program through his father, Bill, a Bruins assistant from 1979 to 1994 under Terry Donahue. Tommy Rees has quickly risen up the coaching ranks, earning offensive coordinator titles at Notre Dame, where he played quarterback, as well as Alabama and now the NFL’s Cleveland Browns. Just 33, Rees was a strong candidate for North Carolina’s head-coaching vacancy this past offseason and likely will be leading his own team in the near future,” Adam Rittenberg wrote.

As the report states, this isn’t the first time that Tommy Rees has been linked to a college head coaching job, so it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see him either take this one or leave for something else after the season.

So far, however, the Browns’ offense has left plenty to be desired.

Granted, this is head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense, so Rees has been more of a glorified assistant than the actual offensive coordinator.

Of course, a lot of the Browns’ struggles have to do with kicker Andre Szmyt leaving four points on the field with missed kicks in Week 1, while Joe Flacco also had two tipped-ball interceptions.

They then faced a tough Baltimore Ravens defense on the road in Week 2.

But bad luck, poor execution, and a difficult opponent aside, the offense hasn’t been much better than it was last season under coordinator Ken Dorsey.

The Browns’ offensive woes run deep, and it’s hard to envision that changing until they finally get their hands on a high-end quarterback.

As for Tommy Rees, the Browns may let him leave if he can become head coach at UCLA, with QB coach Bill Musgrave the most likely candidate to replace him.

