Taylen Green Sends Confident Message About His Ceiling

When a unique quarterback prospect lands with an NFL team, it’s very easy for fans to get caught up in the hype. When the rookie also starts to believe it, that’s something different entirely.

The Cleveland Browns are finding that out firsthand at their minicamp this weekend. Despite 10 overall picks from the 2026 NFL Draft, and some very interesting undrafted free agents and veteran tryouts, all eyes have been focused on quarterback Taylen Green.

With unique size and impressive physical gifts, Green certainly looks the part of a franchise quarterback. However, there’s a reason he was still available in the sixth round with the No. 182 overall pick.

Despite that status, the Browns’ rookie is sending a confident message about his ceiling, saying he is unlike any quarterback anyone’s ever seen.

“To be honest, no,” Green said. “I would say of course Lamar [Jackson], but he ain’t 6-6. Josh Allen is close, but I’m 230. He’s like 260. My dad says Randall Cunningham-ish. I really don’t think there’s anybody like me. Not in a like cocky (way) or anything, just some confidence. There’s nobody that moves like me, that’s as tall as me.”

There is nothing wrong with self-belief, as it can go a long way in helping a player reach his full potential. If that turns out to be the NFL MVP status shared by current stars Jackson and Allen, and former great Cunningham, well, the Browns will be fine with Green saying whatever he wants.

The 23-year-old is not alone in his thoughts, however. The late-round pick has been almost universally praised thanks to Green’s skill set, which created a lot of big plays but also a lot of bad ones during his time in college at Boise State and Arkansas.

He flashed all of his positive traits in 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 drills in the first day at the camp. According to Kelsey Russo of the Browns, Green completed a long pass to first-round pick KC Concepcion and showed off his speed on a few scrambles.

Green could have an early role with the Browns as a specialty player in the red zone and short-yardage situations. Then, if his on-field development catches up to his physical prowess, much bigger things could be in store.

If Green can someday reach the level of Jackson or Allen, he would be an unexpected solution to the Browns’ lingering quarterback dilemma.

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