KC Concepcion Is Flashing Early Potential At Minicamp

KC Concepcion is exactly the kind of prospect the Cleveland Browns needed in the 2026 draft. He is a dynamic, versatile, and athletic receiver who should immediately elevate the entire WR room and make life easier for whoever the starting quarterback is going to be.

He was mocked to the Browns a lot with the 24th pick in the weeks leading up to the draft, and GM Andrew Berry made it a reality much to the delight of this fan base. He and Denzel Boston will hopefully anchor this unit for many years to come, and it all starts at rookie minicamp where Concepcion is already making his presence felt.

Cleveland.com’s Dan Labbe shared a clip of Concepcion running a route and catching a pass from fellow rookie Taylen Green before smoothly turning upfield. Browns fans should get used to this, because hopefully this is a glimpse into a future filled with these sorts of plays.

“More KC Concepcion at Browns rookie camp,” Labbe wrote.

More KC Concepcion at #Browns rookie camp pic.twitter.com/qTo7sd4Pq1 — Dan Labbe (@dan_labbe) May 9, 2026

Concepcion spent two years at NC State and one year at Texas A&M and proved himself to be a consistent weapon the entire time. He racked up 31 total touchdowns in three years, which included passing, rushing, and return TDs as well.

He is big and capable enough to be so much more than a typical slot receiver in Todd Monken’s new offense, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see that versatility on display early and often in 2026. Monken worked wonders with Ladd McConkey during his days at Georgia and elevated Zay Flowers in Baltimore with the Ravens, and he should be able to do the same with Concepcion.

The WR position was a disaster in Cleveland last year, but with the help of Concepcion and some other surprising rookies, things could turn around quickly. This team has been searching for somebody like this for years, and it’s exciting that that guy is finally here.

NEXT:

Denzel Boston Is Already Impressing In Minicamp