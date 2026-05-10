Browns Rookie Already Studying The NFL’s Best At His Position

The Cleveland Browns ended their 5-12 season in 2025 with an offense ranked 31st overall in points scored and a defense ranked 14th in points against. Obviously, there were position holes to fortify on both sides of the ball. The organization did so with no fewer than 10 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Their fourth pick (58th overall in the 2nd round), former Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, is working hard to make a name for himself as a pro.

As shared by ESPN Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi, McNeil-Warren said in a recent interview that he is watching tape of some of the top safeties in the NFL to get a feel for his role with the Browns.

“Browns rookie safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren said he’s watched a lot of tape of safeties such as Kyle Hamilton, Derwin James and Nick Emmanwori. Cleveland envisions a versatile role for the rookie,” Oyefusi wrote.

Browns rookie safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren said he’s watched a lot of tape of safeties such as Kyle Hamilton, Derwin James and Nick Emmanwori. Cleveland envisions a versatile role for the rookie. EMW: “Being a safety is like being a quarterback (on defense).” — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) May 9, 2026

Cleveland’s defense will be in great shape if McNeil-Warren can resemble any of the three veterans he’s watched. Hamilton has been with Baltimore since 2022 and has already been chosen for three Pro Bowls and picked as an All-Pro three times. James was drafted by Los Angeles in 2018 and has been an All-Pro and Pro Bowler five times each. Emmanwori, about to play his second year with Seattle, won a Super Bowl as a rookie and was selected for the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

McNeil-Warren was a first-team All-MAC and second-team All-American with the Rockets. During his college career, he racked up 214 combined tackles, 11 tackles for loss, one sack, and added five interceptions for 49 return yards and a pick-six. Furthermore, McNeil-Warren led the MAC with four forced fumbles in 2023, his sophomore year.

Not only do all four safeties have statistical bona fides, but they also have similar sizes, perfect for a leader in the last line of defense. Hamilton, James and Emmawori are all between 6’2″ and 6’4″ and 215 to 220 pounds. McNeil-Waren is 6’3″, 201 pounds. As of now, the rookie is behind veteran Ronnie Hickman on the Browns’ depth chart at free safety. Cleveland uses three-safety looks often, meaning McNeil-Warren is bound to get playing time in 2026.

There’s also the fact that Hickman and Grant Delpit are not signed with the team after 2026. If he does well this season, McNeil-Warren might make it easier for the organization to say goodbye to one of its veterans next year.

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Browns Rookie Is Impressing Everyone At Minicamp