Denzel Boston Is Already Impressing In Minicamp

The Cleveland Browns encountered an interesting dilemma with their second first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Having already landed offensive tackle Spencer Fano at No. 9 overall, the Browns were now ready to add a wide receiver to satisfy their other most glaring need.

Faced with a decision between KC Concepcion, Omar Cooper Jr. and Denzel Boston at No. 24 overall, the Browns opted for Concepcion, a slot receiver type they really did not have on their current roster. Cleveland then had to be thinking there was no way it would be able to wind up with Boston as well.

In fact, after the New York Jets traded back into the first round to select Cooper at No. 31, the Browns reportedly considered trading up to secure Boston at the start of the second round. After the San Francisco 49ers somewhat surprisingly chose wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling to open Day 2, Cleveland was able to patiently wait and grab Boston at No. 39 overall.

Now, the big-bodied wide receiver from the University of Washington is taking part in the Browns’ rookie minicamp, and head coach Todd Monken revealed what he likes so far from Boston.

“He does have quick feet. Getting off the line of scrimmage, you can see that. He does a really good job getting in and out of breaks for someone with his length. Seeing him move around, you can really see his skill set,” Monken said.

Browns coach Todd Monken on WR Denzel Boston pic.twitter.com/xY275VAV1S — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) May 9, 2026

After the draft, Boston said he would gain motivation from the fact that he was not selected in the first round, as many mock drafts had predicted. Yet, it may turn out to be the best thing that could have happened to him, as the Browns offer plenty of opportunity after their wide receivers were last in the NFL in receptions, yards and touchdowns last season.

At 6-foot-3, 212 pounds, and with excellent hands, Boston could be the perfect complement to Concepcion, who, at 5-foot-11, is a much different type of player. Interestingly, they are the first wide receivers taken in the top 70 picks of any draft since general manager Andrew Berry arrived six years ago.

Hopefully, that change in philosophy will result in the on-field production Cleveland needs for the position this season and in the years to come.

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