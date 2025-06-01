Insider Says 1 WR Could Fill ‘Void’ In Browns’ Offense

The Cleveland Browns targeted a specific weakness this offseason when they decided to add veteran receiver Diontae Johnson to their roster.

Johnson brings Pro Bowl credentials and years of NFL experience to a receiving group that needed another reliable target.

His addition represents more than just depth for Cleveland’s passing attack.

The Browns identified Johnson as a potential game changer for their offense, particularly given his specialized skill set.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi highlighted exactly what makes Johnson valuable to Cleveland’s system.

“At his best, [Diontae] Johnson is one of the best route runners in the NFL. Since entering the league in 2019, Johnson ranks first in ESPN’s open score, which assesses the likelihood that a receiver would be able to complete a catch if he were targeted. The Browns covet strong route runners and he could fill a much-needed void opposite Jeudy,” Oyefusi wrote.

Johnson’s arrival creates an intriguing dynamic in Cleveland’s receiver room.

He could become the Browns’ second option behind Jerry Jeudy, though Cedric Tillman showed flashes last season and remains ahead in the mix.

Tillman’s development continues to raise questions about his ceiling, making Johnson’s presence even more significant.

Cleveland has traditionally relied on its ground game, but Johnson’s route-running precision could encourage a more balanced offensive approach.

Johnson’s recent inconsistencies make him somewhat unpredictable, but his upside remains substantial.

If Johnson rediscovers his peak form, Cleveland’s receiving corps will transform into a legitimate strength.

Jeudy provides veteran leadership, Tillman offers size and physicality, and Johnson contributes elite route running and proven production.

NEXT:

Analyst Names The Worst Browns Player Of All-Time