Mike Golic Reveals Big Question About Joe Flacco

The Cleveland Browns enter 2025 with a 40-year-old Joe Flacco under center and legitimate questions about his ability to handle a complete NFL season.

Cleveland sits at a crossroads with their quarterback situation. Flacco’s performance will shape both immediate results and long-term roster decisions as rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders develop behind him.

The organization must weigh how long Flacco can maintain starter-level play.

Analyst Mike Golic recently addressed this situation during an appearance on 92.3 The Fan radio, outlining the dilemma facing the Browns.

“I mean, Joe Flacco — while I still trust him as a quarterback — he’s 40. Can he last the whole season? Also, if the season isn’t going well early on, I don’t know how early, but you’ve got to find out what you have with the rookie quarterbacks. Next year is a monster draft for quarterbacks, so you need to see what you have with Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders and whether either one of those guys could be someone you can build around in the future,” Golic said.

"Joe Flacco, while I still trust him as a QB…that's a tough ask for a 40-year old QB." 🏈 @golic with @NickWilsonSays and @JPeterlin on the #Browns ceiling this season, outlook at QB 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/eW5P6j2rFQ pic.twitter.com/MjnYrahXqm — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) September 5, 2025

Golic views the ideal scenario as Flacco playing wire to wire, which would signal success in Cleveland.

However, he considers that outcome a difficult ask given the physical demands ahead.

Flacco maintains his arm strength and quick release while staying in excellent shape. The grind of a complete 17-game season remains the biggest concern at his age.

Gabriel currently serves as the primary backup after Kenny Pickett’s trade departure.

The third-round selection delivered solid preseason performances and appears ready for increased responsibilities.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has emphasized nurturing both rookies’ progress as part of a gradual transition plan.

Golic projects Flacco could maintain the starting job for six to seven games before circumstances force Cleveland to evaluate their young options.

