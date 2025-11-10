Browns Coach Has Notable Connection To Top QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns are facing a growing dilemma at quarterback. Dillon Gabriel’s performance has regressed with each start, while rookie Shedeur Sanders still appears far from ready to take over. Even though the 2026 quarterback class appears to be underwhelming, General Manager Andrew Berry may have little choice but to explore all options in search of a long-term solution under center.

According to team insider Tony Grossi, one potential connection worth watching is Indiana standout quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who could emerge as a target in the team’s ongoing search for stability at the position.

“Might be premature but Browns QB coach Bill Musgrave has another connection in the ’26 QB draft. Musgrave was a former teammate of Deion Sanders & was connected to Shedeur. Also, he was Cal OC when Fernando Mendoza transferred there from Yale to start career,” Grossi posted on X.

Might be premature … but Browns QB coach Bill Musgrave has another connection in the '26 QB draft. Musgrave was a former teammate of Deion Sanders & was connected to Shedeur. Also, he was Cal OC when Fernando Mendoza transferred there from Yale to start career. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) November 9, 2025

According to most scouts, Mendoza is shaping up to be the first quarterback off the board in next year’s NFL Draft, or at least one of the first. A lot can change until that day, but he’s the odds-on favorite to be the No.1 pick at this moment. That puts the Browns in a tough spot. The New Orleans Saints have a worse record, and they will also likely be in the mix for a signal-caller.

That means the Browns can only hope that Mendoza slips, or they can try to trade both of their first-round picks to move up and get him. That, however, might be a mistake, as they also need to add a wide receiver and an offensive tackle. Whatever the case, there’s an obvious connection there. And if they can find a way to get Mendoza, it would be foolish not to do so.

NEXT:

Browns Make Unwanted NFL History In Loss To Jets