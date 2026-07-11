One Browns Player’s Comeback Looks Ahead Of Schedule

Entering this offseason, there was justified concern about what Quinshon Judkins would be able to provide the Cleveland Browns in 2026. He suffered a serious leg injury that ended his rookie campaign, and it was unknown if he would be ready to participate in training camp in late July.

Now, with two weeks to go before camp opens, those worries can be put to rest. After being somewhat limited during minicamps and OTAs, Judkins looks like he’ll be a full-go for the season.

Judkins is showing off insane athleticism in a recent workout video, showing no ill effects from the dislocated right ankle and fractured fibula he suffered in late December.

“Quinshon Judkins,” Josh Hicks posted.

A second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Judkins was on his way to a 1,000-yard season heading into the final stages. After two subpar games slowed his pace, he was injured on a low tackle by Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano after catching a pass.

He needed surgery and was given a 4-6 month recovery timeline. The maximum would have taken him beyond the spring practices, but the 22-year-old was able to participate, moving up from side work to individual drills to team drills as the workouts went along.

His 827 yards last season are the fifth-most by any Browns rookie. He finished third among NFL rookies in rushing yards and tied for fourth with seven touchdowns.

There is the potential for much more production as Judkins could become the focal point of Cleveland’s offense. With new Browns head coach Todd Monken as the coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens the past three seasons, Derrick Henry gained more than 3,500 yards with 32 touchdowns. That is not to say Judkins will approach those numbers, but with a rebuilt offensive line, he is likely to improve on his 3.6-yard-per-carry average.

With the talent to be one of the elite running backs in the game, Judkins could make a huge statement this season, which would help the Browns tremendously.

NEXT:

Analyst Gives Browns GM Credit, But Not For Everything