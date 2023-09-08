Browns Nation

Browns Coach Notes Myles Garrett’s Potential Under Jim Schwartz

By

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to fans after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

Myles Garrett has gone to four Pro Bowls, including in each of the past three seasons.

And the Cleveland Browns edge rusher set and then tied the team record for sacks over the past two.

He is a perennial candidate for Defensive Player of the Year.

And now, his defensive line coach says Garrett is finally in a defense that suits him.

As shared by cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, Ben Bloom related why he thinks Garrett’s best season is upon him.

“Schwartz’s system… it makes a lot of sense to Myles. How he sees the game. How he can affect the game. It fits naturally with the vision (Myles) has of himself,” Bloom said.

Cleveland’s new defensive coordinator enjoyed a lot of success elsewhere with strong pass rushes.

And Garrett figures to be an even bigger star in the Browns’ more aggressive defense.

With 16 sacks in each of his past two years, Garrett already owns the Browns’ official sack record for a season.

But few people expect him not to break that record, with 20 sacks being a popular prediction.

Garrett also owns the team’s single game record (4.5 sacks) and its career mark with 74.5.

However, the NFL only started tracking sacks in 1980.

According to Pro Football Reference, Garrett’s career sack total is only the Browns’ third-best mark.

But he should quickly pass Clay Matthews (75, if you include 1978-79) and Bill Glass’ 77.5 sacks from 1962-68.

Zadarius Smith, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Shelby Harris will help Garrett top those numbers.

In fact, the only thing might diminish Garrett’s sack total is if the other linemen beat him to the quarterback.

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many. Be careful about asking for his opinion.

