Greg Newsome II Talks Facing Joe Burrow In Season Opener

Not too many NFL defenses look forward to facing Joe Burrow and his Cincinnati Bengals offense.

Don’t tell that to Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II, though.

On Thursday, Newsome was asked about his thoughts heading into the Week 1 matchup.

As he explains in a clip from Mary Kay Cabot, Newsome is looking forward to Burrow and friends coming to town.

#Browns CB Greg Newsome II on facing Joe Burrow and the #Bengals Sunday pic.twitter.com/RcVfpbOp52 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 7, 2023

Newsome understands the offensive talent that will be on the opposite sideline this Sunday.

“With Joe, I mean, he’s arguably one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Could be the best, depending on who you ask,” Newsome said to reporters. “Great player, can do it all, can make every throw. Then you got the receivers, three-headed monster receivers… super excited to play them at full strength, too.”

With Burrow throwing to a “three-headed monster” of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd, the talent there is undeniable.

Newsome understands what his defense will be going up against this weekend.

However, he also knows what his guys are capable of, too.

“We feel like we match up very well with them. Our strength, I feel like is our secondary and our pass rush”, Newsome explained.

Historically speaking, Cleveland’s defense has held their own against Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

Burrow sports a pedestrian 1-4 record against the Browns and has made some game-breaking mistakes in those games.

The most famous might be the 100-yard pick-6 courtesy of Denzel Ward.

Denzel Ward with the 100-yard pick 6! 🔥 Joe Burrow tried to stop him 😅 pic.twitter.com/uOeE4Hom7a — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) November 7, 2021

Newsome has a good mindset heading into the opener.

There needs to be respect for what Burrow and his offense can do.

But there also needs to be a confidence that Cleveland’s defense can make plays too.