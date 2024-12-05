Browns Coach Reveals Plans For Kadarius Toney In Upcoming Games

The Cleveland Browns must use the remainder of the season to evaluate their young talent.

They already know what they have with some of their players, up to the point where some fans believe they should shut down some of their veterans for the season.

Likewise, others believe they’ve already seen more than enough from players, such as Jameis Winston, to be convinced that they must keep them for the long run.

Considering that, it only makes sense that they give other players a chance, which is true with Kadarius Toney.

According to a report by Camryn Justice of WEWS, special teams coach Bubba Ventrone reported that Toney would get some future opportunities in the return game.

#Browns Bubba Venrtrone said he anticipates Kadarius Toney getting involved in the return game sometime in the next few games. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 5, 2024

The Browns took a flier on Toney shortly after he was let go by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nevertheless, he’s spent most of the season on their practice squad and hasn’t been much of a factor when he’s actually been on the field.

A former first-round pick and Super Bowl champion, Toney’s attitude and demeanor have reportedly been a long-withstanding problem with him.

This might be his final opportunity to crave a role on an NFL team, even if it’s not the role he envisioned when he first entered the league.

Toney is still young, and there will always be a hope that he’ll figure things out and live up to the potential he showed during his days at the University of Florida.

NEXT:

Insider Says Browns Should Consider Shutting Down 1 Player For Rest Of Season