Insider Says Browns Should Consider Shutting Down 1 Player For Rest Of Season

The Cleveland Browns can no longer compete to win the AFC North Division.

Of course, their chances of doing so were slim, but it’s impossible now.

Also, a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday would eliminate them from playoff contention altogether.

Even if they were to win the game, they would still need a lot to go their way for a chance to make the playoffs.

With that in mind, the team might want to wave the white flag and preserve some of their veterans for the future.

Considering that, Tony Rizzo of “The Really Big Show” asked Browns insider Tony Grossi whether the team would consider shutting down Nick Chubb for the season and, more importantly, whether Chubb would be on board with that idea (via ESPN Cleveland).

Should the Browns consider sitting Nick Chubb down for the rest of the season? pic.twitter.com/ZhoCPMro1H — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 5, 2024

Notably, Grossi acknowledged that there’s a chance the Browns will reach that point with Chubb pretty soon, but it might be a little premature right now.

As for Chubb and whether he’d agree with that decision, he believes he could also jump on board at one point.

Chubb will become a free agent at the end of the season, and there has been a long debate about what to do with him.

On the one hand, he’s a fan favorite and was one of the best players on the team for years.

On the other hand, he’s aging and might not be the same player again.

Regardless of the decision, it might be in his best interests not to play again this season.

