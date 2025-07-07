Browns Coach Says He’s ‘Excited’ About 1 Defender

The Cleveland Browns face a significant challenge as they prepare for the 2025 season without one of their key defensive playmakers.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is on the reserve/PUP list, leaving a substantial void at linebacker but creating an opening that several players are eager to fill.

Mohamoud Diabate appears positioned to capitalize on this opportunity.

The third-year player has caught the attention of coaches with his improved conditioning and versatility across multiple positions.

Linebackers coach Jason Tarver recently highlighted Diabate’s development this offseason.

“I’m really excited about Mohamoud,” Tarver said. “His explosive numbers are through the roof. He’s running and he barely looks like he gets tired. He is impressive as heck and now he’s playing all three positions. So, when he came in last year, what we do is we give them a home first — one position out of the backers — and he had his one position, and when he went in the game that’s where he played. Now, he’s playing the other ones. So, very excited where he’s going.”

The undrafted prospect demonstrated flashes of potential during his 2024 campaign.

Despite an early-season hip injury that limited his availability, Diabate recorded 70 combined tackles, five tackles for loss and three passes defended.

His speed and pursuit have become noticeable traits during practice sessions.

Cleveland’s linebacker depth chart remains fluid with veterans Jordan Hicks, Jerome Baker and Devin Bush providing competition.

However, Diabate’s expanded role across all three linebacker positions gives him multiple pathways to significant playing time.

His commitment to refining his technique and film study habits has addressed previous concerns about missed tackles.

The Browns’ defensive scheme may benefit from Diabate’s athletic profile and improved understanding of the system.

NEXT:

Browns Urged To Play 2 Rookies In Preseason