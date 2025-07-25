Browns Coach Uses 1 Word To Describe Kenny Pickett’s Camp Performance

Kenny Pickett’s journey to the Cleveland Browns reads like a road map of NFL uncertainty.

A first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he never quite found his footing with the Pittsburgh Steelers and landed with the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

This offseason, the Browns acquired Pickett in a trade with the Eagles for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a late-round draft pick.

Now, he finds himself in a four-man quarterback competition that will determine Cleveland’s direction in 2025.

After watching Pickett on the first two days of training camp, Browns quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave delivered a straightforward evaluation.

“Stellar,” Musgrave said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.

That assessment carries weight as Cleveland sorts through the process.

Veteran Joe Flacco brings experience, while rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders offer potential. With Deshaun Watson sidelined indefinitely, every option remains on the table.

Pickett’s strong performance has generated buzz, though questions linger about Cleveland’s true intentions.

Some analysts view the positive reports as a strategic move to inflate his trade value for quarterback-needy teams.

Others believe the Browns genuinely see Pickett as a potential starter. His mobility and experience give him advantages over the rookies.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski recently called the current depth chart “a pencil plan,” which suggests nothing has been decided yet.

The coming weeks will reveal whether Pickett emerges as Cleveland’s Week 1 starter or becomes a valuable trade asset.

