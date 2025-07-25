Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, July 25, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Coach Uses 1 Word To Describe Kenny Pickett’s Camp Performance

Browns Coach Uses 1 Word To Describe Kenny Pickett’s Camp Performance

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Coach Uses 1 Word To Describe Kenny Pickett’s Camp Performance
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Kenny Pickett’s journey to the Cleveland Browns reads like a road map of NFL uncertainty.

A first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he never quite found his footing with the Pittsburgh Steelers and landed with the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

This offseason, the Browns acquired Pickett in a trade with the Eagles for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a late-round draft pick.

Now, he finds himself in a four-man quarterback competition that will determine Cleveland’s direction in 2025.

After watching Pickett on the first two days of training camp, Browns quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave delivered a straightforward evaluation.

“Stellar,” Musgrave said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.

That assessment carries weight as Cleveland sorts through the process.

Veteran Joe Flacco brings experience, while rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders offer potential. With Deshaun Watson sidelined indefinitely, every option remains on the table.

Pickett’s strong performance has generated buzz, though questions linger about Cleveland’s true intentions.

Some analysts view the positive reports as a strategic move to inflate his trade value for quarterback-needy teams.

Others believe the Browns genuinely see Pickett as a potential starter. His mobility and experience give him advantages over the rookies.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski recently called the current depth chart “a pencil plan,” which suggests nothing has been decided yet.

The coming weeks will reveal whether Pickett emerges as Cleveland’s Week 1 starter or becomes a valuable trade asset.

NEXT:  Shedeur Sanders Gets Honest About His Speeding Citations
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation