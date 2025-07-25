Shedeur Sanders Gets Honest About His Speeding Citations

The Cleveland Browns found themselves addressing an unexpected off-field issue when rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders received two speeding citations.

General manager Andrew Berry recently said Sanders’ actions were “not smart” while emphasizing the organization’s commitment to accountability and player safety.

Sanders handled the situation head-on when training camp began, addressing reporters directly and keeping his tone light while acknowledging his mistakes.

“Speeding, huh,” Sanders said. “Yeah, I definitely learned not to drive fast at all. So I really don’t even drive that much anymore.. But I really don’t drive fast at all. So I definitely follow the rules, and I hope everybody learned from my situation, you know that not drive fast at all.”

The fifth-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft has shown maturity in his first training camp.

Sanders was projected as a potential first-round pick before sliding to No. 144 overall. His response to that disappointment has been measured and professional.

Sanders hasn’t received first-team repetitions yet but has shown promise in his limited opportunities.

Coaches have praised his accuracy and composure under pressure during drills.

Teammates have also noted his positive attitude and work ethic.

The spotlight follows Sanders due to both his draft slide and his high-profile background.

Training camp will reveal whether Sanders can consistently translate his off-field growth into on-field production.

The Browns are watching closely as their young quarterback continues developing his professional approach.

