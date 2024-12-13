Browns Coach Wants To Send Rodney McLeod Out On A High Note

At the beginning of this season, Cleveland safety Rodney McLeod announced that the 2024 NFL campaign would be his last.

The 13-year veteran has played in every game for the Browns thus far, and he’s often been the voice of reason fans have heard throughout the year on Cleveland’s talk radio shows.

His leadership and efforts on the field have teammates and coaches alike wanting to send him out on a positive note to end his professional career.

That’s especially true for his positional coach.

Browns assistant Ephraim Banda called McLeod “amazing” and shared how he’s approaching these final games with the safety “in mind” to help the 34-year-old finish his career on a high note.

“I’ll do whatever it takes to make sure that he does get to finish his last ride with a win. It may not be the win that he wanted and the place that he wanted, but I want to make sure as a coach – and the room feels the same way – that we give him the euphoria of winning as many times as possible on that gridiron because of everything’s he’s done,” Banda said.

Banda called McLeod a “blessing multiple times, praising the veteran for his leadership to the team and his contributions on and off the field.

McLeod has experienced significant success over his 13-year career.

In Philadelphia, McLeod was part of the Super Bowl championship the Eagles won in 2018 over the New England Patriots.

This year, he’s scored two touchdowns as he’s recovered a fumble for one score and scooped up a blocked field goal for the other.

